The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month

Another Dublin nightclub is shutting its doors for good

Wright Venue Purple Room

The Wright Venue has informed its staff of the sad news that it will be closing down for good in just a couple of weeks.

The Swords nightclub has been hugely popular over the years and has hosted huge names including Rihanna, Usher, Ellie Goulding and Martin Garrix to name just a few.

Bosses reportedly confirmed the news in a letter to staff and thanked them for their hard work, although they haven’t yet released an official statement.

Staff were also said to have been told that their last day would be on January 14.

The Wright Venue is just one of the Dublin nightclub institutions that has recently announced that it would be closing their doors for good.

Lillie’s Bordello and Club 92 have also both confirmed that they will be shutting down.

Main image via The Wright Venue

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

