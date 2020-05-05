You can now get cocktails on Just Eat

People have been treating themselves to a different kind of takeaway for the past few days. Yes, you can now order yourself some cocktails on Just Eat.
While we're all missing our favourite cocktail spots, this certainly makes things a little easier.
Box Burger and Platform Pizza in Bray have both added to their menu to include a range of cocktails. Both are offering Whiskey Sour (whiskey, egg whites, lemon and Angostura bitters), Gin & Elderflower Fizz (gin, elderflower syrup, lemon and soda water), Espresso Martini (vanilla vodka, Kahlua, espresso and sugar syrup), Drumstick (Absolut raspberry and Absolut vanilla vodka, lime and served with drumstick), Bray Bré (Absolut vanilla vodka, passion fruit and fresh lime) and Margarita (Tequila, triple sec and lime).
View this post on Instagram
Some cracker new, sunshine inspired beers are hitting our takeout menu from this eve, whoop! An always classic, Hollows & Fentinmans Ginger Beer AND Kopparberg Passionfruit, so good it'd nearly give our Bray Bré a run for it's money. Order yours on platformpizzabar.ie #drinks #cocktail #cocktails #cocktaillover #weekend #weekendvibes #fun #friends #instadrinks #instacocktails #cocktailtime #cocktailhour #draanks #drinks #drinkies #alcohol #drinking #tipples #bray #borninbray #wicklow
With the weather being as gorgeous as it was over the bank holiday weekend, this was certainly enjoyed by many.
And us north-siders need not fret over the cocktail situation, as there are a few establishments over our way delivering stunning cocktails to our door.
Cafe Bar in Swords is delivering some gorgeous cocktails such as their Cosmopolitan and Pornstar Martini to areas such as Donabate, Malahide and Swords.
One of Dublin's newest bars, Anti Social, has also launched their own delivery service and has been delivering cocktails around the city. Think Margaritas, Pornstar Martinis, Moscow Mules, Cosmos, Megamosas and their very special limited edition party punch. They've also been providing us with party bops to listen to while enjoying them.
View this post on Instagram
We’re back this weekend again with our cocktail collection / delivery service. All your favourites including margaritas, pornstar martinis & our infamous party punch. We make them super strong, and super tasty. Just pour over ice and enjoy. . . We deliver to ALL of Dublin but get your orders in soon as we have to close orders for delivery the day before. Collections available for pickup on Friday & Saturday from 2pm.
Next time you're having a night out the back garden or you're enjoying a classics Netflix binge on the couch, you may be able to get yourself some cocktails on Just Eat to add a bit more excitement.