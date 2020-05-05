You can now get cocktails on Just Eat

People have been treating themselves to a different kind of takeaway for the past few days. Yes, you can now order yourself some cocktails on Just Eat.

While we're all missing our favourite cocktail spots, this certainly makes things a little easier.

Box Burger and Platform Pizza in Bray have both added to their menu to include a range of cocktails. Both are offering Whiskey Sour (whiskey, egg whites, lemon and Angostura bitters), Gin & Elderflower Fizz (gin, elderflower syrup, lemon and soda water), Espresso Martini (vanilla vodka, Kahlua, espresso and sugar syrup), Drumstick (Absolut raspberry and Absolut vanilla vodka, lime and served with drumstick), Bray Bré (Absolut vanilla vodka, passion fruit and fresh lime) and Margarita (Tequila, triple sec and lime).

With the weather being as gorgeous as it was over the bank holiday weekend, this was certainly enjoyed by many.

And us north-siders need not fret over the cocktail situation, as there are a few establishments over our way delivering stunning cocktails to our door.

Cafe Bar in Swords is delivering some gorgeous cocktails such as their Cosmopolitan and Pornstar Martini to areas such as Donabate, Malahide and Swords.

One of Dublin's newest bars, Anti Social, has also launched their own delivery service and has been delivering cocktails around the city. Think Margaritas, Pornstar Martinis, Moscow Mules, Cosmos, Megamosas and their very special limited edition party punch. They've also been providing us with party bops to listen to while enjoying them.

Next time you're having a night out the back garden or you're enjoying a classics Netflix binge on the couch, you may be able to get yourself some cocktails on Just Eat to add a bit more excitement.