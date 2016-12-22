21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
Less than 30 minutes from Dublin
There are times in Dublin when you start thinking that there is nothing to do here apart from go to the pub and drink pints. We all fall into that trap, but we wanted to prove how wrong that thinking is by taking a look at the gorgeous Glendalough.
Merely a 30-minute drive from Dublin, we're blessed to have one of the most beautiful national parks on the planet right on our doorstep. We thought we'd highlight 21 of your best photos taken there to illustrate just how beautiful this place is.
Time to plan a trip there this weekend...
Perfect reflections
You'll always find somewhere nice to rest
No matter what angle you see it from, this place is stunning
Even the houses here look amazing
You can create the perfect pose that nobody will ever see
Your four-legged friend will absolutely love it here too
Under the stars
View this post on Instagram
So yesterday it was my second time trying capture ✨, it was cold and windy, the perfect for such kind of shoot, great fun at beautiful Glendalough.
You'll always find somewhere to stop for a nice drink
You'll find loads of hidden paths to wander
History is all around you
You'll get one of the most gorgeous photo backdrops ever
The place looks like an oil painting
The colours are constantly changing
A truly magical place
View this post on Instagram
Dual Worlds II
A great place for a dip
View this post on Instagram
Testing the water one roll at a time 🐷 Merry Christmas to all our followers - hope you have a fantastic day tomorrow & a happy new year 😚
It's also a dream location for photographers
Even the larger animals are super friendly here
You'll feel like you're on a movie set
There are loads of gorgeous waterfalls
The wildlife comes in all shapes and sizes
View this post on Instagram
A little visitor while down in Glendalough, Co Wicklow
It really is the perfect place to get away from it all
