PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross

The barman even offered them another Guinness just to shut up

Will ye please do your research before coming over here and trying to strike up a conversation with us about something that is going to completely annoy us.

We know that Brexit is a big talking point at the moment but we hate people who don't know what they're talking about when it comes to the subject.

If you're not informed enough about it, just talk about Guinness or the Hurling instead.

But out of all the clueless questions you could ask or statements you could make, this is probably the worst one.

This American is on holliers and heads to Temple Bar for some famous pints of the creamy stuff and to take in the wonderful atmosphere and great music.

Feeling obliged to begin a conversation with the Barman, the American asks how does it feel to be exiting Europe?

The barman tries to explain that we're not leaving because WE ARE NOT BRITAIN.

But, the american just keeps poking away at it...

Confusing Brexit talk in Temple Bar



American: "So how do you feel about exiting Europe?"



Barman: "We're not leaving, the Brits are."



American: "Oh, but you're leaving the UK right?"



Barman: "Er.......here have another Guinness on me!" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) January 22, 2019

The barman even hands the American a free pint of Guinness just to shut them up.

Just. Make. It. Stop.

READ NEXT:An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered