An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered

The glare of the world's media focused on Dublin last summer when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, formerly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, rolled into town.

Among other activities, the pair got a tour of Croke Park, wandered the grounds of Trinity College and enjoyed lunch on Camden Street but had they been aware of some recently-discovered ancestry links, they may well have headed to Donnybrook for a bit.

The Herald reports that research conducted by genealogical company Eneclann has uncovered the marriage of Meghan's great-great-great grandparents in the Church Of Ireland parish of Donnybrook.

On this very day 150 years ago, an entry was registered for Thomas Bird, a private in the army and Mary McCague, who was residing in nearby Merrion Strand. The publication reports that the January 23 1860 entry is 'complete with smudges where the registry may have been closed before the ink had time to dry.' While Meghan's great-great-grandmother is thought to be Mary McCue, she supposedly signed her name as Mary McCague.

Arguably a more low-key affair than Meghan and Harry's nuptials last year. You can find out more about what Eneclann do by visiting the Irish Emigration Museum at Custom House Quay, another venue which the Royal Couple themselves visited during their stay.

