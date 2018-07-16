Pics

PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night

France and Croatia fans danced the night away...

Screen Shot 2018 07 16 At 11 07 27

The 2018 World Cup came to a close last night as France were crowned the world's best football team for the second time in their history.

The 4-2 win over Croatia sparked celebratory scenes in Moscow, where the match was played, as well as Paris where around one million fans lined the Champs-Élysées. The French population of Dublin weren't going to miss an opportunity to dance the evening away and they did just that in the city centre last night.

At one point, Gardaí stepped in as traffic came to a standstill on O'Connell Street. It all seemed fairly good-natured and Croatian fans didn't let defeat stop them joining in.

There's nothing like the World Cup for bringing people together...

READ NEXT: English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident

(header pic: @Anish_Tiwari)

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

france Croatia fans World Cup Dublin o'connell street
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night
PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night
PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs
PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs
PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party
PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party
WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Landed In Dublin For The Royal Visit
WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Landed In Dublin For The Royal Visit
This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
PICS: Spectacular Images Show Firefighters Dealing With Huge Blaze In North Dublin
PICS: Spectacular Images Show Firefighters Dealing With Huge Blaze In North Dublin
Images Emerge Of Burger Served With Chunk Missing In Dublin Restaurant
Images Emerge Of Burger Served With Chunk Missing In Dublin Restaurant
Driver On N7 Has Very Lucky Escape After Fence Comes Through Windscreen And Bonnet
Driver On N7 Has Very Lucky Escape After Fence Comes Through Windscreen And Bonnet
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Gather The Coven - A Neighbourhood Bistro In Harold's Cross Is Pure Magic
Feature

Gather The Coven - A Neighbourhood Bistro In Harold's Cross Is Pure Magic
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
News

The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
Scoop Is Opening A New Dublin Store On Monday In A Badly Needed Spot
New Openings

Scoop Is Opening A New Dublin Store On Monday In A Badly Needed Spot

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group