PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night

France and Croatia fans danced the night away...

The 2018 World Cup came to a close last night as France were crowned the world's best football team for the second time in their history.

The 4-2 win over Croatia sparked celebratory scenes in Moscow, where the match was played, as well as Paris where around one million fans lined the Champs-Élysées. The French population of Dublin weren't going to miss an opportunity to dance the evening away and they did just that in the city centre last night.

At one point, Gardaí stepped in as traffic came to a standstill on O'Connell Street. It all seemed fairly good-natured and Croatian fans didn't let defeat stop them joining in.

There's nothing like the World Cup for bringing people together...

Scenes in Dublin post the final match.#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/O5X6DkNfVr — Anish Tiwari (@Anish_Tiwari) July 15, 2018

Experiencing France winning the World Cup while in Dublin, Ireland was amazing! The police ended up closing down the block while everyone celebrated!🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/fvVlGKElpP — Taryn (@tarynkal) July 15, 2018

🇭🇷 Respect! Croatia fans after the game, still having fun despite the result👏👏#Dublin #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/gEj3Y4e1Nq — Fawaz Alshehri (@FawazAlshehri7) July 15, 2018

Croatia fans in Dublin having some good craic after the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/23fwIp3vph — Hyun Soo Lee (@hlee_21) July 15, 2018

Croatia fans in Dublin after the match Can’t imagine England fans behaving like this if they had lost a final #FranceCroatie pic.twitter.com/T1WL6GpzJR — Andy Bode (@Bodie2704) July 15, 2018

Croatia fans on the streets of Dublin 🇭🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/hmfRWKCIcx — Alan Kelly (@Kelly7Alan) July 15, 2018

