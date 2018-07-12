English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident

English band Glass Animals have announced that they have cancelled all their shows for the rest of the year after drummer Joe Seaward was injured while cycling in Dublin.

Taking the Instagram to break news to fans, lead singer Dave Bayley said that:

'Last Monday, my best friend, and our drummer Joe was hit by a truck while on his bike here in Dublin. 'His leg was broken on impact and he became tangled in the truck's trailer where his skull suffered a complex fracture. 'Miraculously and thankfully, he is still alive.

A post shared by glass animals (@glassanimals) on Jul 12, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

The post goes on to say that Joe underwent successful neurosurgery but the band are 'very sorry to say that because of all of this, we will be cancelling our remaining shows this year.'

