PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend

You sure you're comfy enough there... There really is a time and a place.

The Dart has become the most talked about mode of transport in Dublin this weekend every since Tony McGregor decided to tell us about his "coinage" incident in a mad video rant that he posted online about a trip to Dún Laoghaire.

We say though that if McGregor had been on the same journey as this comfy passenger, he would have forgotten about his hand-fitted suit's coin space and instead his "none-too plussed" smile would have been turned upside down.

Honestly, don't mind us. You keep doing what you're doing there, we'll just stand up...

The image was shared on Reddit by funkpie1992 and is described as a new craze that's gripping the capital called 'Dart Yoga'

Disclaimer: By "gripping the nation", we mean that this person is the first and probably only person that will ever do this.

We must say the shapes that are being made here are something else and at one stage, the person even breaks into a spot of stretching.

Some suggested that the woman in question was preparing for some sort of training and that's why she was stretching while others felt she was just panned out after a long day at work.

Either way, will you sit up straight FFS, we want to sit down.

READ NEXT:PIC: This Single Tweet About Couple Fighting At Dublin Airport Is Going Insanely Viral

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here