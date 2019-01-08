Pics

PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill

We feel a lot of people will side with him on this one though

First Date Irish Lad

No matter what side of the 'who pays for the bill' on a date you stand on, you have to admit that this is a bit OTT.

This Irish lad revealed on Reddit the reasons why a girl he had gone on a date with, refused a second one.

He popped up in her messages and asked if she wanted another date to which he was shot down immediately.

"After what you did last time, you expect me to go out with you again? Wow."

What was it that the lad had done? Well, they basically split the bill on their first date.

Nothing wrong with that, really.

However, the girl expected that he would pay for the lot and labelled him "rude" for not doing so.

But, there's another twist to the story.

The lad in question ordered a carbonara and beer worth €17.50 in total while his date ordered lobster and €80 wine.

Her order was almost ten times the amount of his, costing €110.

Irish Lad Reddit Tinder Date

"You invited me. You are lucky you didn't pay for my food too," said the lad. "You were really expecting me to pay for all of that? I'm a student not your sugar daddy."

The girl hit back by saying: "If you can't pay for a girl's food, why accept the invite? Gentleman ALWAYS pay for the girl's food but I guess you are gay."

The lad goes on to say that he his a gentleman and said that he even stayed on the date despite the girl talking about wanting to kiss someone else.

It ended fairly abruptly after that.

So, the age old question pops up again: Is the lad expected to pay for the dinner even in a situation like this? Or should it be 50/50 or one person pays this time and another pays the next time.

Let us know in the comments.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

