News Dublin Pics

PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade

There's only one way to handle this

Pride Volunteers

Over 60,000 people turned out to celebrate Pride in the streets of Dublin yesterday.

Of course, amid the colour, laughter and love, there were a few 'Down with this sort of thing' signs.

The last thing we want to do is underplay the massive heartbreak and damage signs like these can cause for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This signs are harmful, hurtful and not okay.

However, one particular sign that read 'Sodomy is sexual abuse' was met with the perfect reaction by revellers - open displays of LOVE.

The following photos were shared by Farmer Browns on their Instagram stories:

Screen Shot 2018 07 01 At 14 07 09
Screen Shot 2018 07 01 At 14 06 23

And this was shared by Imgur user u/MidheLu with the caption:

'Lots of people tried calmly talking to the lad with the sign including myself but he just wasn't having it'

Imgur Sodomy

The irony of holding a sign with these words outside a Church is not lost on us, and we can't think of a better way to react than what the couples in these photos did.

READ MORE: 21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

pride dublin pride
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught
A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught
Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident
Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident
PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night
PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night
These Dublin Spots Will Have Their Speed Limit Reduced To 30km/h
These Dublin Spots Will Have Their Speed Limit Reduced To 30km/h
This Dublin Makeup Company Is Donating 25% Of Its Sales To LGBT+ Community
This Dublin Makeup Company Is Donating 25% Of Its Sales To LGBT+ Community
GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News
GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News
This Airline Is Giving Away Free Tickets To Doha From Dublin Airport
This Airline Is Giving Away Free Tickets To Doha From Dublin Airport
TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains
TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
Podcasts

We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years
Dublin

21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
News

Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave
Feature

9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
News

An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
Video

WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group