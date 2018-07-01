PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade

There's only one way to handle this

Over 60,000 people turned out to celebrate Pride in the streets of Dublin yesterday.

Of course, amid the colour, laughter and love, there were a few 'Down with this sort of thing' signs.

The last thing we want to do is underplay the massive heartbreak and damage signs like these can cause for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This signs are harmful, hurtful and not okay.

However, one particular sign that read 'Sodomy is sexual abuse' was met with the perfect reaction by revellers - open displays of LOVE.

The following photos were shared by Farmer Browns on their Instagram stories:

And this was shared by Imgur user u/MidheLu with the caption:

'Lots of people tried calmly talking to the lad with the sign including myself but he just wasn't having it'



The irony of holding a sign with these words outside a Church is not lost on us, and we can't think of a better way to react than what the couples in these photos did.

