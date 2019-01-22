Pics

PICS: Current Rose Of Tralee Has Perfect Response As She's Dissed Heavily By Azealia Banks

The rapper has called Irish women "ugly" and has went to town insulting Irish men about their feet and haircuts

Azealia Banks Rose Of Tralee Dublin Main

Azealia Banks is just on one.

She's insulted Irish women, Irish men, Irish culture and so help us GOD, if she says anything about the GAA or croker, the pitchforks will be out.

So yesterday, she called Irish women ugly after an incident on an Aer Lingus flight and Irish people were, understandably, upset and angry at the rapper.

But, it didn't stop there. She's now decided to tear into the current Rose Of Tralee calling her an "#uglyIrishgirl".

Azealia Banks Dublin 1
Azealia Banks Dublin 2

We're also apparently from the "land that time forgot" that's full of "potatoes and leprechauns".

We're so disgusted by this stereotyping that we almost spat out our pint of Guinness while we were Irish dancing across the River Liffey, Begorrah.

Anyway, the beautiful Rose Of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher, was not phased by the rapper's diss at all and replied back with the best response.

"Kisses from ugly Irish girl."

And just when the Irish lads thought they were safe, oh no sir, we were put in the firing line this morning with this bizarre video.

View this post on Instagram

Irish Men with their feet out

A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on

She's insulted the fade haircut, the skinny jeans rolled up with the ankle socks and the overall "rough look" of the lads she came across on the streets of Dublin so far.

*Grabs pair of wooly socks and razor from the bathroom*

We'd say her concert is going to be some craic tonight.

READ NEXT:PIC: 'Vikings' Actor Apologises After Tearing Into Fair City In Bizarre Late Night Rant

