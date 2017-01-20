You And Three Friends Could Bag This Unreal All-Expenses-Paid Day Out In Dublin

Including zip lining, brunch in Brickyard, an evening at Stella Theatre and more...

The only fun thing about your bank account right now is that echo-y sound it makes from all that emptiness — but that doesn't mean your January has to be boring!

Here's the itinerary we've put together for an altogether epic day out in Dublin...

Zipit Forest Adventures

Kick off a day of excitement with an exhilarating activity at Tibradden Wood.

Found just 15 minutes from Dundrum Town Centre, Zipit is an adventure course that suspends you from wires high above the forest floor and sets your heart racing as you zip line through the treetops.

Doesn't this look like a great way to wake yourself up in the morning?

Brunch at Brickyard

At this point you've worked up quite the appetite, so you'll need a good feed. While en route back into town, stop at Brickyard near the Balally stop in Dundrum for a a spot of brunch.

We talked about this place a while back because of the seriously tempting fare served here, with a menu including a Taco Bowl (spiced minced pork, beans, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream & poached eggs), steak and eggs (with beef chips, onion rings, eggs & beef jus) and even chicken wings with chorizo.

Trust us, this'll hit the spot.

Bolt Escape Games

You've already challenged yourself physically, now let's put your brain to the test.



Make your way to North Brunswick Street in Smithfield and you'll find Bolt Escape Games. There are two rooms to choose from — Casino Heist or Dressing Room Drama — where you will have 60 minutes to solve puzzles, break codes and find keys in order to complete the game.

Our advice? Bring only your brainiest mates along for this one.

Token

Just a few minutes walk from Bolt, you'll find this barcade on Queen Street.

If you haven't experienced Token yet, you need to correct that mistake immediately. With its host of retro video games, extensive list of craft beers and menu so good that they managed to bag Dublin Restaurant Of The Year 2017, the place couldn't get much better.

Best game on offer? Mariokart, obviously.

Stella Theatre

Cap off an action-packed day by heading over to Rathmines to experience the fanciest cinema in Dublin for a screening of your choosing.

Throw back the doors and enter a world of '20s glitz and glamour, as Stella Theatre boasts plush furnishings, a swanky cocktail bar and two-person sofas so comfortable that the staff may have a tough job prying you off 'em at the end of the night.

Well, that certainly beats yet another weekend spent on the couch watching Netflix in your PJs, eh?

