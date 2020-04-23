Close

Challenge your mates to see if they can complete this intense home workout

By Brian Dillon

April 23, 2020 at 12:22pm

Sponsored

We're all working out in the gaff a lot more than we used to. So why not challenge your mates to this fairly intense home workout to see how they get on?

We've once again teamed up with VITHIT to bring you this unreal HIIT workout from Jack Tuite, ideal for when you want to exercise at home.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

So get your workout gear on and give this intense home workout a go for yourself, then challenge your mates to do the same.

Do 40 seconds on and 20 seconds off. Complete four to five sets with a minute rest in between each.

To kick things off, you're going to start with Lateral High Knees.

Kick your knees up high as you make your way from one side of the mat to the other.

Then it's Push-Up Mountain Climber Combo.

First, complete a push-up before bringing each knee towards the opposite arm, as shown below.

After that, it's Elevated Arms Split Squat.

As shown below.

After 40 seconds on the left side, switch for 40 seconds on the right.

Then, it's Walk Out To Push Up.

Walk your hands out to form a plank and complete a push up before walking your hands back to stand straight.

To finish off this intense home workout, it's Burpee to Tuck Jump.

For the full breakdown of each exercise, make sure to check out the video above.

This is just one of the unreal workouts we're bringing you. We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring you some class home workouts just like this one, all of which are available over on our home workouts hub.

For a great beginner's pilates routine, head here.

READ NEXT: Challenge your partner to this couple's workout at home

