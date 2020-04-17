Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Challenge your partner to this couple's workout at home

By Brian Dillon

April 17, 2020 at 12:19pm

Sponsored

Share:

Many of us are staying at home with the other half, finding that we're spending a lot more time with each other. So, we think this challenging each other to this couple's workout at home is a great idea!

We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring your this unreal couple's workout from pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer and fitness coach Jack Tuite.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

The two show us how it's done, giving us difficult and modified versions of each exercise.

You'll do 40 seconds on each exercise with 20-second rest in between. Go for four to five sets with a minute's rest after each.

To kick off this couple's workout at home, you're going to do start with Starlight Arm Russian Twist.

For the modified version, keep your feet on the ground. To make it more challenging, lift them off the ground.

couple's workout at home

Caoimhe O'Dwyer demonstrating a Starlight Arm Russian Twist

The next exercise is Bird Dog.

Starting on your hands and knees on your mat, you're going to extend one arm and the opposite leg, bring them back to position and repeat on the other side.

Jack Tuite completing a Bird Dog exercise during a couple's workout at home

For the modified version of this, glide your hand forward on the mat as you do the same with the opposite leg (as shown below).

Caoimhe o'Dwyer completing the modified version of the couple's workout at home

To finish off this couple's workout at home, it's Plank Hip and Shoulder Taps.

Start off in the plank position. Complete a hip tap on each sad followed by shoulder taps, as shown below.

jack Tuite tapping his hip during a home workout

jack Tuite tapping his shoulder during a home workout

For the modified version of this final exercise, rest your knees on your mat.

Caoimhe o'Dwyer completing the modified version of the couple's workout at home

That's just one of the home workouts we've teamed up with VITHIT to bring our lovely audience. Check out our home workouts hub for more just like this one.

And make sure to check out Jack and Caoimhe's core workout you can do together.

READ NEXT: This relaxing pilates routine is the ultimate mid-week reboost

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

10 activity books for adults that are guaranteed to entertain you

10 of the funniest and most bingeworthy sitcoms on Netflix

Iain Stirling hosting Love Island quiz tonight

Irish artist gets huge reaction to his 'pandemic portraits'

You may also love

COMPETITION: This service will deliver delicious healthy meal prep for the whole week

These are a great few exercises to do in the back garden

This relaxing pilates routine is the ultimate mid-week reboost

Young people in Ireland can now avail of loads of free online courses

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy