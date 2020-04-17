Challenge your partner to this couple's workout at home

Many of us are staying at home with the other half, finding that we're spending a lot more time with each other. So, we think this challenging each other to this couple's workout at home is a great idea!

We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring your this unreal couple's workout from pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer and fitness coach Jack Tuite.

The two show us how it's done, giving us difficult and modified versions of each exercise.

You'll do 40 seconds on each exercise with 20-second rest in between. Go for four to five sets with a minute's rest after each.

To kick off this couple's workout at home, you're going to do start with Starlight Arm Russian Twist.

For the modified version, keep your feet on the ground. To make it more challenging, lift them off the ground.

The next exercise is Bird Dog.

Starting on your hands and knees on your mat, you're going to extend one arm and the opposite leg, bring them back to position and repeat on the other side.

For the modified version of this, glide your hand forward on the mat as you do the same with the opposite leg (as shown below).

To finish off this couple's workout at home, it's Plank Hip and Shoulder Taps.

Start off in the plank position. Complete a hip tap on each sad followed by shoulder taps, as shown below.

For the modified version of this final exercise, rest your knees on your mat.

That's just one of the home workouts we've teamed up with VITHIT to bring our lovely audience. Check out our home workouts hub for more just like this one.

And make sure to check out Jack and Caoimhe's core workout you can do together.