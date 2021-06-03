Getting the gals together? How to create the perfect Appertivo moment in the back garden

Summer has arrived and with it, plenty of opportunities to get the gals, pals, boyfriends and girlfriends together in the back garden for what is likely a long-overdue reunion. You know what we fancy? The perfect Apertivo moment!

If there is one thing we have missed desperately over the past year, it's time with our mates. As restrictions ease and the evenings become brighter, now is the perfect time to invite your pals over to the back garden for a lovely little summer evening together. Oh man, that gets us so excited!

We have teamed up with Aperol to encourage you to do just that. With inspiration from the wonderful Carol Byrne, we're ready to bring all of the Italian summer vibes right to us this summer season.

Here are five amazing ways to create the perfect Aperitivo moment at home.

A night with the gals featuring SuperValu Signature Taste Pizzas

First things first, food! We're going to want to have as much time with our mates and/or boyfriend or girlfriend as possible throughout the evening. So, that means making something quick yet delicious. What does Carol recommend? She got herself some SuperValu Signature Taste Pizzas. Just pop them in the oven and they take care of themselves. They go really well with an Aperol Spritz and it makes for the perfect Apertivo moment with the gals in the back garden.

Make it a romantic occasion with an Aperol Spritz

Of course, a delicious drink will accompany our chats and giggles perfectly while on our 'date'. Naturally, we're going to go for an Aperol Spritz. Carol explains that Aperol as an Apéritif is that it's really great with food, and we thoroughly agree.

"It's got these lovely bittersweet notes that really set you up to eat. You just need a glass of ice, 50ml Prosecco, 50ml Aperol, some soda water and just stir gently. And don't forget a slice of orange," she says.

For the ultimate date night out in the back garden, this seems like the ideal choice. Simply sip and imagine the two of you are in an Italian villa. I don't think it can get more romantic than that, can it?

Back garden BBQ featuring homemade nibbles and Aperol Spritz

An Aperol Spritz also goes wonderfully with all sorts of light bites like Sliders, Bao, Skewers, Thai food and

so much more. It's a fantastic choice for any social occasion this summer, whether it's with the fam, mates you haven't seen in AGES or bae. Aperol Spritz, with its bittersweet notes, is a wonderful drink to enjoy with a whole array of nibbles.

If you want to bring a proper taste of Italy into your back garden, try your hand at making some Cicchetti, small snacks or side dishes that you'd typically find in Venice.

A night of sweet treats

After you've had your pizza and light bights, you may want a little something sweet to go with your Aperol Spritz as the sun sets.

There are plenty of sweet treats you can make that don't require much effort or time. We have made a few quick and delicious desserts over the past year. To check out our cheesecake in a cop (which only takes ten minutes to make!), head here. Oh, and we also made some super tasty one-minute brownies that are just perfect every time.

Now you have your pizza and cocktails, it's time to join the girls and raise a glass to some more Aperitivo moments in 2021!

Oh, here's the recipe for a delicious Aperol Spritz!

Start with an Aperol Spritz glass full of ice.

Add 50ml Prosecco followed by 50ml Aperol.

Add a dash of Soda Water and give it a quick stir.

Finish by topping it with a fresh slice of orange.

Please enjoy Aperol responsibly.