These guys are surprisingly easy to make but they taste so good.

Up next, One Minute Brownies.

Like 1 minute, surely nothing can be that tasty in that time?

Well, they are.

A couple of minutes to put the mix together and then 1 minute in the microwave. Done.

What you need:

2tbsp x Cacao powder

2tbsp x Flour

1/4 cup x Milk

1tbsp x Maple syrup

1/4 tsp x Baking powder

Chocolate chips

Fudge pieces

1tbsp x Peanut butter

Ice-cream

How to do it:

1) Warm the milk up.

2) Put the warm milk in a jug with the maple syrup, the peanut butter, and mix together.

3) Add the cacao powder, flour, baking powder, chocolate chips, and the fudge pieces to the mix.

4) Mix together.

5) Pour about half your mix into a cup. Note: Make sure the mix does not reach the top and the brownie rises when cooked.

6) Place your cup in the microwave and set for one minute. They could be finished in 50 seconds depending on the strength of your microwave so keep an eye on them.

7) Take it out and top it with ice cream.

