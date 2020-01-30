Close

Seven mouth-watering Dublin kebabs you can order to the gaff

By Brian Dillon

January 30, 2020 at 2:21pm

Sponsored

These Dublin kebabs are the ultimate weekend treat.

Honestly, kebab takeaways are underrated in my opinion and they deserve more love. They are damn delicious, after all.

So, when you're perched on the couch this weekend ready for all of the Love Island tea, thinking about what takeaway you're going to treat yourself to, these unreal Dublin kebabs should definitely be on your radar.

Zaytoon

Zaytoon is one of the most popular kebab spots in the city for a reason. Whether it's curing a hangover or helping us get through a rough week, a kebab from Zaytoon is the ultimate 'treat-yourself' takeaway.

Whether you're ordering a shish kebab, donner kebab or some of their unreal falafel, you'll be glad you did.

They also do a platter for two which includes a selection of kebabs (chicken, kubideh and barg), served with houmous, tzatziki, crispy salads and freshly baked bread. Ideal for sharing with the other half.

Falafel

This Lebanese takeaway is always a good shout.

Before deciding what you want for your main course, you should definitely have a look at their starters such as Sambousak (Mediterranean pastry with a choice of lamb, cheese, vegetables or chicken), Kibbeh, Tabouleh and Patata Harra.

Then, it's time for the main event where you can choose between delicious bites from the grill such as Chicken Shawarma, Mixed Kebab, Shish Tawook or Lamb Kofta, to name a few.

Yeeros Greek Souvlaki Bar

Fancy some greek-style kebabs? Well, this will sort you out.

They serve up some light bites such as a Beef and Lamb Greek Style Kebab Taster as well as both Chicken and Lamb Skewer Tasters.

Their Beef and Lamb Greek Style Kebab for mains is served up with tzatziki, tomato, red onion and chips.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, their other main dishes such as Mixed Gyros, Pork Skewer and Chicken-Bacon Skewer are also drool-worthy.

Turkish Kebab House

Turkish Kebab House pretty much does what it says on the tin: delicious Turkish kebabs.

Their classic Donner Kebab, Chicken Kebab, Mixed Kebab and Falafel Kebab are all super satisfactory orders, while there are also some other scrumptious bites on the menu.

Why not get yourself a side of their Spicey Chicken Wings, Garlic Cheese Chips or Taco Chips?

Cafe Oasis

This spot has a massive menu of kebabs for you to browse through.

Think Lamb Shawarma Kebabs, Chicken Fillet Kebabs, Donner Kebab Lamb Plate and Lebanese Style Falafel Kebab Plate.

Plus, they have their selection of Dubai style kebabs including their Donner Kebab Over Rice and their Mixed Kebab Over Rice.

Also (I'm still not done), they have a stunning selection of Egyptian dishes, burgers and sandwiches.

Istanbul Kebab House

More delicious Turkish grub? Sign me up.

Much like the above, Istanbul Kebab House serves up some unreal classics like Lamb Kebabs, Lamb Shish Grill and Chicken Shish Grill.

There's also a Kebab Lover Pizza with cheese and lamb donner, which sounds absolutely divine.

It's also worth noting that their homemade falafel (like their Mexican Falafel and Italian FAlafel) is unreal.

View this post on Instagram

Chicken Shish

A post shared by Ewerton Dias (@ewertonitsme) on

Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant

Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant serves up loads of delicious kebab goodness.

Their Kebab Specials are an ideal meal to enjoy at home by yourself. Plus, they have delicious sharing meals such as their Pasha Special Kebab for two people featuring chicken donner kebab, lamb shish, chicken shish, kofte shish kebab, salad, sauce, naan bread and two portions of rice.

Their list of kebabs is quite extensive, featuring Mixed Shish, Kofte (Koobideh), Falafel and Iskender Kebab.

kebab

As you can probably tell, we're dying for another weekend of sitting in, whacking Love Island on the telly and enjoying some unreal takeaway.

Plus, Just Eat recently launched a stunning competition to celebrate the return of Love Island. They want to give away a trip for two to South Africa, including all flights, private transfers, excursions, four nights at the 5* Table Bay Hotel and three nights at the 5* Gorah Elephant Camp to one lucky individual who orders on Just Eat before 23rd February 2020.

If enjoying a kebab while watching Love Island didn't tickle your fancy, I bet it does now. Or if a these Dublin kebabs aren't what you're in the market for, check out some of our pics for unreal Mexican or incredible Thai.

Sponsored By
Just Eat is the official sponsor of Love Island on Virgin Media One and is Ireland’s leading marketplace for online food ordering and delivery, with over 2,200 takeaway restaurants over 40 cuisines online and on the app. Order on just-eat.ie or download the Just Eat app today.
