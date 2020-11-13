Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

We have an Xbox One and a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla up for grabs

By Brian Dillon

November 13, 2020 at 1:06pm

Sponsored

Share:

Fancy getting your hands on an Xbox One as well as a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla? We're giving away just that!

Set in ninth century AD, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a tale of battle and glory, where the player explores the mystery and beauty of England in the dark ages.

You are Eivor, a Viking warrior driven out of Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources. Leading a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms, your mission is to establish a new permanent home, no matter the cost.

You must build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods as you raid your enemies and grow your settlement. You create your own path to success and glory with every decision you make: every political alliance, every battle and every combat strategy.

We have an Xbox One Console and a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla up for grabs

You'll fully immerse yourself in the Viking way as you leave the shores of Norway and take on the harsh and brutal journey to the forbidden kingdoms of England. You'll fish, hunt, play Viking drinking games and prepare yourself for the battles that lay ahead.

Once you reach the mysterious shores of England, there will be Saxon troops waiting for you, against which you'll have to lead your clan in glorious assaults.

This edition of the game has the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin’s Creed. Plus, season pass holders will be able to discover new territories and stories. And in Spring 2021, players will be able to journey to Ireland and unearth an ancient druid cult, tracking and discovering their mysterious members.

Fancy getting your hands on an Xbox One and a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla? All you have to do is complete the entertainment survey below to be in with a chance!

Competition T&Cs apply.

Create your own user feedback survey

Sponsored By
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla #Likeaviking
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

This virtual Christmas pop-up is a great spot to find gifts by local traders

Viking Splash Tour set to face liquidation later this month

This Dublin restaurant has a great deal to celebrate Diwali this weekend 

Matthew Perry confirms date for Friends reunion special

You may also love

There's a €5000 cooking competition for the home chefs of Ireland

There's €250 worth of vouchers up for grabs to enjoy a stunning dinner at home

This gorgeous gin cocktail is actually fairly easy to make

Week 2 of our weekly workout: Keep yourself energised with these simple routines

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.