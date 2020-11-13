We have an Xbox One and a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla up for grabs

Fancy getting your hands on an Xbox One as well as a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla? We're giving away just that!

Set in ninth century AD, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a tale of battle and glory, where the player explores the mystery and beauty of England in the dark ages.

You are Eivor, a Viking warrior driven out of Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources. Leading a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms, your mission is to establish a new permanent home, no matter the cost.

You must build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods as you raid your enemies and grow your settlement. You create your own path to success and glory with every decision you make: every political alliance, every battle and every combat strategy.

You'll fully immerse yourself in the Viking way as you leave the shores of Norway and take on the harsh and brutal journey to the forbidden kingdoms of England. You'll fish, hunt, play Viking drinking games and prepare yourself for the battles that lay ahead.

Once you reach the mysterious shores of England, there will be Saxon troops waiting for you, against which you'll have to lead your clan in glorious assaults.

This edition of the game has the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin’s Creed. Plus, season pass holders will be able to discover new territories and stories. And in Spring 2021, players will be able to journey to Ireland and unearth an ancient druid cult, tracking and discovering their mysterious members.

Fancy getting your hands on an Xbox One and a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla? All you have to do is complete the entertainment survey below to be in with a chance!

Competition T&Cs apply.

