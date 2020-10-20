The new Assassin's Creed game will actually take players to a battle in Ireland

It has taken us around the entire planet, but Assassin's Creed is finally heading to Ireland!

We've known for a while that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will give players the control over a viking warrior as he (or she) heads from their Scandinavian home to do battle in England.

As if that wasn't cool enough, Ubisoft have confirmed today that some of the post-launch missions for the game will actually include a violent trip to Ireland.

Those who invest in the Season Pass for the game will automatically get access to two expansions on the game in the weeks and months after it has been released. One of those expansions is titled Wrath of the Druids, it is due in Spring 2021, and it is described as follows:

"In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings."

Yes, finally, having travelled pretty much the entire globe, Assassin's Creed is finally heading to Ireland!

The second expansion is titled The Siege of Paris (due in Summer 2021), and has the following description:

"In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future."

Players will also have access to additional quests, new content, and in-game events following the launch.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available in Ireland on Tuesday, November 10 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and on Thursday, November 19 for the PS5.

You can check out the first footage of the Irish action in the trailer below:

