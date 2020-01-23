Conor McGregor's coach reveals hilarious "advice" from pre-fight email

As it turns out, Conor McGregor didn't need the advice that was generously offered by one mixed martial arts fan who was convinced that the outcome of the UFC 246 main event would not be a favourable one for 'The Notorious'.

McGregor finished opponent Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds on Saturday night, earning the Irishman his first victory since 2016.

He now finds himself with no shortage of potential opponents in both MMA and boxing but not everybody was so sure that he would come out on top last weekend.

Rob Ryan, whoever that is, sent an email to McGregor's coach John Kavanagh last Thursday and predicted a head-kick finish for Cerrone.

Not only that but he also scripted the perfect post-fight speech for McGregor to set up his shot at redemption.

Every fight I get 1000s of messages from internet coaches letting me know what I should be doing. Aul Rob here wrote me detailed essays on how Conor would lose but then graciously offered to assist with the next fight. Funny part is he's still messaging to offer his help 😂 pic.twitter.com/pPcSlHxDXC — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 23, 2020

"I am not a Donald Cerrone troll, or in his camp. This is what will happen," Rob concluded.

"I will be in contact after the fight to discuss how to prevent this happening again, and how to ensure Conor's next win after the UFC 246 loss against Cerrone."

Kavanagh saw the funny side and replied the next morning with a succinct "What was that?"

