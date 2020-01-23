Close

  • Conor McGregor's coach reveals hilarious "advice" from pre-fight email

By Darragh Murphy

January 23, 2020 at 2:45pm

As it turns out, Conor McGregor didn't need the advice that was generously offered by one mixed martial arts fan who was convinced that the outcome of the UFC 246 main event would not be a favourable one for 'The Notorious'.

McGregor finished opponent Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds on Saturday night, earning the Irishman his first victory since 2016.

He now finds himself with no shortage of potential opponents in both MMA and boxing but not everybody was so sure that he would come out on top last weekend.

Rob Ryan, whoever that is, sent an email to McGregor's coach John Kavanagh last Thursday and predicted a head-kick finish for Cerrone.

Not only that but he also scripted the perfect post-fight speech for McGregor to set up his shot at redemption.

"I am not a Donald Cerrone troll, or in his camp. This is what will happen," Rob concluded.

"I will be in contact after the fight to discuss how to prevent this happening again, and how to ensure Conor's next win after the UFC 246 loss against Cerrone."

Kavanagh saw the funny side and replied the next morning with a succinct "What was that?"

