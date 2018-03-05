Coppers Has Just Launched Its Very Own Range Of GAA Jerseys

So you can look the part on the pitch AND on the dancefloor...

Copper Face Jacks and GAA jerseys have gone hand in hand for as far back as we can remember so it's about time someone combined the two.

The Harcourt Street nightclub has now done just that by teaming up with O'Neills to launch its own range of GAA jerseys which was revealed on the Coppers social media channels earlier today.

The jerseys, available in both men's and women's sizes, are priced at €55 and come in black, white or gold. The gear, which includes hooded tops and beanie hats, is available exclusively on the O'Neills website and you can check out the full range here.

The whole lot is fairly slick-looking and the products are bound to be a hit with everyone no matter which county they're from. What version will you be donning on your next night out?

