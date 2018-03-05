Lifestyle Fashion Sport

Coppers Has Just Launched Its Very Own Range Of GAA Jerseys

So you can look the part on the pitch AND on the dancefloor...

Screen Shot 2018 03 05 At 16 42 49

Copper Face Jacks and GAA jerseys have gone hand in hand for as far back as we can remember so it's about time someone combined the two. 

The Harcourt Street nightclub has now done just that by teaming up with O'Neills to launch its own range of GAA jerseys which was revealed on the Coppers social media channels earlier today.

Screen Shot 2018 03 05 At 16 42 49

The jerseys, available in both men's and women's sizes, are priced at €55 and come in black, white or gold. The gear, which includes hooded tops and beanie hats, is available exclusively on the O'Neills website and you can check out the full range here.

The whole lot is fairly slick-looking and the products are bound to be a hit with everyone no matter which county they're from. What version will you be donning on your next night out?

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Dublin Mammy's Reaction To Drifting In Snow For First Time Is Everything You'd Expect

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Coppers Has Just Launched Its Very Own Range Of GAA Jerseys
Coppers Has Just Launched Its Very Own Range Of GAA Jerseys
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share
PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
These Ballsbridge Apartments That Overlook The Aviva Stadium Are The Absolute Dream
These Ballsbridge Apartments That Overlook The Aviva Stadium Are The Absolute Dream
Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers
Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers
The Ultimate Survival Guide To Completing An Internship In Dublin
The Ultimate Survival Guide To Completing An Internship In Dublin
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
News

Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
News

Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future
Dublin

BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin