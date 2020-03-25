Finance Minister reaches out to Conor McGregor to help encourage social distancing

Conor McGregor has shared a conversation he has had with Finance Minister Paschal Donohue on issues surrounding Ireland's response to Covid-19.

Following on from his video plea to the nation yesterday, when Conor McGregor addressed political figures such as Michael D Higgins and Leo Varadkar, the MMA fighter has gotten a response from Finance Minister Paschal Donohue.

McGregor shared the conversation with his followers this afternoon along with the caption 'Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe. Here is my reply.'

The exchange begins with Donohue asking that Conor 'give some thought to how you might encourage social distancing' before going on to say that teenagers and young men and women might listen to him.

McGregor puts forward the point that he has used his 'platform multiple times since this has begun.' In a lengthy response, he references Ireland's 'lax efforts in social distancing' before committing to donate €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed in hospitals in the Leinster region - namely St. James', the Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont and Vincent's.

He also calls for building sites and airports to be closed, citing a story of a friend who entered Ireland yesterday and was 'handed a leaflet from airport staff who were unmasked and ungloved.'

McGregor finished by saying what is happening is 'heartbreaking' before signing off by thanking Minister Donohue for his service to the nation.

