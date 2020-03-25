Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Sport /

  • Finance Minister reaches out to Conor McGregor to help encourage social distancing

Finance Minister reaches out to Conor McGregor to help encourage social distancing

By James Fenton

March 25, 2020 at 3:43pm

Share:

Conor McGregor has shared a conversation he has had with Finance Minister Paschal Donohue on issues surrounding Ireland's response to Covid-19.

Following on from his video plea to the nation yesterday, when Conor McGregor addressed political figures such as Michael D Higgins and Leo Varadkar, the MMA fighter has gotten a response from Finance Minister Paschal Donohue.

McGregor shared the conversation with his followers this afternoon along with the caption 'Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe. Here is my reply.'

The exchange begins with Donohue asking that Conor 'give some thought to how you might encourage social distancing' before going on to say that teenagers and young men and women might listen to him.

McGregor puts forward the point that he has used his 'platform multiple times since this has begun.' In a lengthy response, he references Ireland's 'lax efforts in social distancing' before committing to donate €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed in hospitals in the Leinster region - namely St. James', the Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont and Vincent's.

He also calls for building sites and airports to be closed, citing a story of a friend who entered Ireland yesterday and was 'handed a leaflet from airport staff who were unmasked and ungloved.'

McGregor finished by saying what is happening is 'heartbreaking' before signing off by thanking Minister Donohue for his service to the nation.

The whole exchange can be viewed in the tweet below...

READ NEXT: Simon Harris has revealed that he was coughed on by a member of the public yesterday

Share:

Latest articles

Marie Keating Foundation make urgent appeal for public support

Graham Norton to continue filming episodes despite UK's Covid-19 lockdown

Simon Harris has revealed that he was coughed on by a member of the public yesterday

The Kind & Co giving free bars of soap with all online orders this month

You may also love

The full transcript of Conor McGregor's impassioned Covid-19 plea

Juan Mata offers to train with young Dublin goalie as host of famous footballers unite in praise

WATCH: Young Dublin footballer's incredible overhead kick is making waves online

Conor McGregor vents about Covid-19 following death of his aunt

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy