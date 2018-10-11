Sport GAA

The New Dublin Jersey Is Out And Is Certainly Dividing Opinion Online

What side of the fence are you on?

We are currently in the midst of a golden era for both the men's and ladies' Dublin Gaelic Football teams so it's only right that the players take to the pitch in style in 2019 and beyond.

The men's side clinched their fourth All-Ireland in a row back in September before the women followed suit with their second successive title two weeks later.

Not ones to rest on their laurels, The Dubs are already planning for next year and got preparations underway earlier today by unveiling the new official jersey which their footballers and hurlers will be wearing in 2019.

As with most things these days, the garb has attracted a fair amount of criticism online...

While there were a few others who were definitely in favour of the new look...

What do you make of the new Dublin GAA get-up? Let us know in the comments.

