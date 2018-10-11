The New Dublin Jersey Is Out And Is Certainly Dividing Opinion Online

What side of the fence are you on?

We are currently in the midst of a golden era for both the men's and ladies' Dublin Gaelic Football teams so it's only right that the players take to the pitch in style in 2019 and beyond.

The men's side clinched their fourth All-Ireland in a row back in September before the women followed suit with their second successive title two weeks later.

Not ones to rest on their laurels, The Dubs are already planning for next year and got preparations underway earlier today by unveiling the new official jersey which their footballers and hurlers will be wearing in 2019.

Some shots from today's launch of the new Dublin jersey at @AIGIreland HQ! 👕 #TheNextChapter pic.twitter.com/WJSGcj5N1W — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 11, 2018

As with most things these days, the garb has attracted a fair amount of criticism online...

New Dublin jersey is dirt — Ciarán Whelan (@ciaranwhelan_) October 11, 2018

The state of the new Dublin jersey soz — Darie's Babs (@Fearganainm) October 11, 2018

I'm liking the new dublin jersey but the shorts 😟 — Keith Langan (@keithlangan88) October 11, 2018

Disappointed with that Dublin jersey 😐 — Lar (@_Lar11_) October 11, 2018

While there were a few others who were definitely in favour of the new look...

Dublin always win everything and always have nice jersey's, I should definitely be on the band wagon at this stage 🤣 — Seany (@Seany_FC) October 11, 2018

I have to say the Dublin jersey is first class 🙌🏻 — Gavin-O’Shea (@weegav70) October 11, 2018

That new Dublin jersey is the best they’ve ever had — Darragh J Gavin (@darraghgavin1) October 11, 2018

That new Dublin jersey is lovely — Aidan Torbitt (@AidanTorbitt) October 11, 2018

The new Dublin jersey is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Meaghan Conroy (@MeaghanC_) October 11, 2018

What do you make of the new Dublin GAA get-up? Let us know in the comments.

