Ireland kickstart Six Nations campaign with victory over Scotland

It was a nervy and hard-fought affair but Ireland ultimately got their Six Nations campaign off to a victorious start with a 19 to 12 victory over Scotland in Dublin.

Scotland battled tooth and nail, forcing new Irish boss Andy Farrell into a number of unwanted substitutions with their aggression, but Ireland gritted their way to an opening-day win.

Each of Ireland's 19 points came from captain Johnny Sexton, with the accomplished out-half scoring the game's only try and kicking four penalties.

It wasn't pretty by any means whatsoever but the victory proved that there is no shortage of fighting spirit in Farrell's ranks.

The result was perhaps best epitomised by a scramble in the dying moments when Ireland desperately defended their line just when it looked for all the world that Scotland were destined to score.

CJ Stander's Man of the Match performance was capped off with his dramatic turnover in the 77th minute that allowed Ireland to breathe and deny the Scots an away win.

Irish fans can only hope that the injuries picked up by debutant Caelan Dorris, Dave Kilcoyne and Garry Ringrose were not serious as they prepare to keep the momentum going against Wales next weekend.

