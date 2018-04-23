Sport Soccer

Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer

Here are the all-important details...

Last week, we reported that Liverpool FC were on the verge of confirming a friendly match against Napoli in Dublin this summer and today that news has become official. 

A post on the club's website has confirmed that The Reds will face off against the Italian Serie A side at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 4 as part of its preparations for the 2018/2019 season. 

Ticket prices will range from €10 for children through to €125 for a family package (which includes two adults and two children) and will be available on Ticketmaster from 11am on Friday April 27. A pre-sale will also take place from 10.30am on Thursday April 26 for LFC Members, season ticket holders, hospitality season ticket holders and official supporters’ clubs members only.

There's a decent chance that anyone attending the glamour fixture will be witnessing the champions of Europe take on the champions of Italy with Liverpool currently preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Roma, the first leg of which takes place tomorrow. Napoli, meanwhile, sparked celebrations last night by closing the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to just one point with four games to play with a last-gasp header from Kalidou Koulibaly.

As usual with pre-season games, there should also be an opportunity for Irish Liverpool fans to get a glimpse of new summer signings, particularly because the World Cup takes place earlier in the summer and often acts as a shop window for the world's biggest stars. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
