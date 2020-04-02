Netflix's Too Hot to Handle will tide you over until the return of Love Island and Love is Blind

Some people can't stand reality dating shows but ratings speak for themselves and it's clear that the likes of Love Island and Love is Blind qualify as guilty pleasures for many.

Love is Blind proved an incredible success when it hit Netflix last month and news of the show being renewed for another season was music to the ears of fans who couldn't get over how bonkers the first series was.

It remains to be seen whether Love Island will return to our screens this summer amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

But in the absence of those shows, why not take the upcoming Netflix show Too Hot to Handle for a spin?

By the sounds of things, Too Hot to Handle will prove a more-than-adequate replacement to fill the guilty pleasure gap in your life.

Too Hot to Handle hits Netflix on April 17 and the singletons taking part will see the prize money diminish with any physical content they engage in.

The official description of the show reads: "10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives— but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.

"No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?"

The premise might sound a bit ridiculous but the gimmick behind Love is Blind - partners not getting to see each other before agreeing to get married - sounded absolutely ludicrous and look how successful that was.

*Adds to list.