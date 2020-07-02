Gardai and LVA issue joint statement calling on Dublin pubs to follow guidelines

Gardai and the Licensed Vintners Association have issued a joint statement to remind publicans of their obligations during phase 3 of the government's roadmap.

Pubs across Ireland reopened their doors on Monday for the first time since March but it had been outlined that customers who are drinking alcohol should be served a 'substantial meal' that costs at least €9. As well as that, each party can only stay on a premises for a maximum of 105 minutes.

Since Monday, there have been reports that some pubs are flouting regulations by serving alcohol without food and the Gardaí and LVA have now warned that strong sanctions will be in place for those who continue to do so. The joint statement also says that 'An Garda Síochána will be inspecting licensed premises to ensure public order is maintained.'

The full statement by the Gardaí and the LVA can be read below:

'An Garda Síochána and the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) have called on all pubs across Dublin to ensure they are following the reopening guidelines.

'Pubs that serve substantial meals have been able to reopen since Monday. Effectively this means that pubs who have reopened are operating as food businesses. Under the Government’s and Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines for Phase 3, all pubs must serve a substantial meal to anyone who is consuming alcohol on their premises.

'This meal must be valued at €9 or more and a separate meal must be provided to each individual who is drinking alcohol. Customers are restricted to a maximum stay of 105 minutes.

'Pubs who disregard the guidelines may receive an objection to their licence when it comes up for renewal.

'An Garda Síochána will be inspecting licensed premises to ensure public order is maintained.'

Anne Marie Cagney, Assistant Commissioner of the Dublin Metropolitan Region added: “An Garda Síochána will continue to work with the trade in this unprecedented situation. We will seek to engage and encourage all businesses to follow the guidelines and to do the right thing. We will also be undertaking inspections to ensure pubs are respecting the guidelines. Our role is to maintain public order and if there are indications that any such problems are arising we will intervene.”

Addressing the statement, Donall O’Keeffe of the LVA said: “We expect most pubs will follow the guidelines to create a safe and comfortable environment for their customers and staff. Everyone in the country is aware of the severity of the public health situation arising out of the pandemic and no one should be cutting any corners. Severe enforcement action will be taken against those rogue operators who blatantly disregard the health of their staff and customers, up to potentially losing their licence. Any disregard for public health will be a key consideration when it comes to licence renewals, a process which the authorities are keenly aware all pubs will be subjected to this coming September."

A full list of guidelines for pubs during phase 3, which is currently scheduled to end on July 20, can be found here.

(header image: Shutterstock)