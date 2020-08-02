It looks like nightclubs won't be reopening any time soon

It's unlikely that nightclubs will be allowed to reopen on August 10, according to a report this morning.

Pubs that don't serve food, as well as hotel bars, are waiting to find out if they can reopen on Monday, August 10 but it appears that nightclubs definitely won't be given the green light on that date.

Recent spikes in coronavirus cases have thrown plans to reopen pubs into doubt, with the National Public Health Emergency Team due to meet on Tuesday to assess the risks. As for nightclubs, the Irish Independent quotes a Cabinet minister as saying: "Nightclubs will be a while off."

45 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland were confirmed yesterday, following on from 85 on Thursday and 38 on Friday, and the minister added: "Pubs are looking shaky after the last two days." One of their colleagues is also quoted as saying the reopening of pubs is "up in the air" but a solution may be found to reopen rural pubs, given that "there is a difference between the rural pub that has the same half-a-dozen people in and out during the week and a pub on Harcourt Street or Baggot Street in Dublin."

The minister went on to suggest that these kinds of pubs won't have to serve a €9, as is the case currently, and that they will be "able to socially distance in a way the big super-pubs and disco bars wouldn't."

(header image: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: 'Our beautiful city is decimated' - Dublin restaurant in passionate plea for Government support