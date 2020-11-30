This week's Back Page pizza deal honours the late Diego Maradona

The Back Page is one of Dublin's foremost sports-themed bars so it's no surprise that they're honouring the late Diego Maradona this week.

In keeping with their weekly tradition of offering free pizza to anyone with a particular first name, this week The Back Page has chosen the names Diego and Dalma. Diego is of course in honour of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away last Wednesday while Dalma was the given of his mother. It was also the name his first-born daughter who he shared with his former wife Claudia.

Over the weekend, the Back Page held an offer with a similar theme, inviting anyone who owned a Maradona jersey to come in for a free pizza. This week, if you know anyone called Diego or Dalma be sure to let them know that they're entitled to the same.

The venue has also confirmed that they will be naming a pizza after the World Cup winner in due course. It just goes to show that from Buenos Aires to Phibsboro and everywhere in between, Maradona's legacy lives on.

