City centre café "deflated" to find out about plans for super pub on its site

Green Bench Café on Montague Street have said that they are "deflated to hear" that their building is included for plans for a "massive super pub" project.

A popular spot among workers and passers-by in the Camden Street/Harcourt Street area, Green Bench Café took to Instagram this morning to express their dismay at plans for a new venue on their site. At around 11am, Green Bench Café posted to say that 'we feel pretty deflated after finding out that number 18 Montague street, our home for last eight years is under planning as a piece of massive super pub/restaurant/bar project, we have no control over.'

They added that 'It does happen to small businesses all the time being swallowed by big developers and projects, and being the ones it’s happening to really sucks. We love being part of this area and community and seeing the hard work, blood, sweat and tears of last eight years going literally down the toilet is just like a punch in the stomach.

'Not a great feeling to know, that building you loved and business you created, someone wants to turn into male and female toilets.'

Putting on brave faces, Green Bench Café concluded by saying: 'Not so Merry Christmas to us but for the time we have left, we promise to fill with sandwiches and sausage rolls and all the other goodies you love... and for the time of year - mince pies and Christmas cake.'

