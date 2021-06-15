Welcome, Hawker - Hang Dai's new takeaway window serving food and cocktails

By Fiona Frawley

June 15, 2021 at 3:49pm

It's a seriously great day for the parish as Dublin's beloved Hang Dai has opened a sister restaurant, Hawker, which will be serving Hong Kong Street food and cocktails from the window of the Camden Street restaurant.

Hang Dai is a staple of the Dublin food scene as we all know. Their roast duck and dumplings are adored by all, and they proudly strive to "pass the strictest Chinese grandma's taste test" with all of their dishes. Pair that with the iconic decor, carefully constructed cocktail menu and pumpin' tunes, and you're onto a winner.

Presumably with the Outdoor Summer™ we've been hearing so much about in mind Hawker was born, boasting an affordable menu you'll want to order one of everything off , with an option to order from Hang Dai's own menu too. There's outdoor seating for you to soak up the ambience of Camden Street from, and it's open now for walk ins. You just know it's going to be the place to be this summer.

Header Image via Instagram/Hang Dai

