WATCH: The Rendition Of 'Amhrán Na bhFiann' Nearly Took The Roof Off The Aviva Stadium Today

Goosebumps

Screen Shot 2019 02 02 At 16 58 28

Ireland v England is finally underway at the Aviva Stadium and if the country wasn't pumped up enough already, the anthems finished us off.

After England were finished with their turn, the home crowd did their bit to give the lads an extra edge ahead of kick-off.

First, Amhrán na bhFiann was belted out...

Followed by a rousing rendition of Ireland's Call....

Hair on the neck stuff.

