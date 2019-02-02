WATCH: The Rendition Of 'Amhrán Na bhFiann' Nearly Took The Roof Off The Aviva Stadium Today
Goosebumps
Ireland v England is finally underway at the Aviva Stadium and if the country wasn't pumped up enough already, the anthems finished us off.
After England were finished with their turn, the home crowd did their bit to give the lads an extra edge ahead of kick-off.
First, Amhrán na bhFiann was belted out...
☘— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 2, 2019
What a rendition of Amhrán na Bhfiann! #VMTVRugby #GuinnessSixNations #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/WlbT18X56e
Followed by a rousing rendition of Ireland's Call....
Ireland's Call belts around the Aviva Stadium ahead of #IREvENG!#VMTVRugby #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/beC20NL6RB— Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) February 2, 2019
Hair on the neck stuff.
