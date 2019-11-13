There’s a dumpling pop-up coming to Ranelagh

Double 8 is teaming up with Lock 6 café for the dumpling pop-up of all pop-ups.

Already proving to be quite popular out in Bray, Double8 now plan to bring the goods closer to town with their pop-up out in Ranelagh.

Bray’s newest dumpling spot, we got the first look at the restaurant a couple of weeks ago.

Boasting a small but impressive menu, they have everything from pan-fried pork soup dumplings, to vegan shiitake and teriyaki dumplings, to spice bag kung po chicken dumplings.

Something for everyone there.

The real knockout being the Banoffee Dumplings though. If you’re a fan of caramel and banana, you’ll love these.

Running December 6th, 13th, 20th, 21st and 22nd the pop-up will be open from 12noon to 9:30pm. That’s a whole lot of dumpling time.

Along with their signature dish, there will be beers from Boyne Brewhouse as well as the usual wine spritzer option by WineLab.

What’s on the menu? All the existing menu items plus a seasonal dumpling exclusive to the pop-up.

That’s reason enough to stop in for a bite.