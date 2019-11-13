Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There’s a dumpling pop-up coming to Ranelagh

By Sarah Finnan

November 13, 2019 at 12:02pm

Share:

Double 8 is teaming up with Lock 6 café for the dumpling pop-up of all pop-ups.

Already proving to be quite popular out in Bray, Double8 now plan to bring the goods closer to town with their pop-up out in Ranelagh.

Bray’s newest dumpling spot, we got the first look at the restaurant a couple of weeks ago.

Boasting a small but impressive menu, they have everything from pan-fried pork soup dumplings, to vegan shiitake and teriyaki dumplings, to spice bag kung po chicken dumplings.

Something for everyone there.

The real knockout being the Banoffee Dumplings though. If you’re a fan of caramel and banana, you’ll love these.

Running December 6th, 13th, 20th, 21st and 22nd the pop-up will be open from 12noon to 9:30pm. That’s a whole lot of dumpling time.

Along with their signature dish, there will be beers from Boyne Brewhouse as well as the usual wine spritzer option by WineLab.

What’s on the menu? All the existing menu items plus a seasonal dumpling exclusive to the pop-up.

View this post on Instagram

🎄 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT // POP-UP : We're going to show some dumpling love to our friends in the big smoke this December ✌😎✌ double 8 popup at Lock 6 will be serving dumplings and beers from our friends at @boynebrewhouse (@drinkramona will be there too of course 🥰) on the following dates 📅 : Friday 6th Dec Friday 13th Dec Friday 20th Dec Saturday 21st Dec Sunday 22nd Dec 12pm to 9:30pm Come and celebrate the festive season! Keep an eye out for our seasonal menu too, along with some of our signature dumplings from Bray, it's going to be a... Christmas Cracker 🥟 📷 @orlaithna #christmastime #lovindublin #dumplingfordays #discoverdublin #beeranddumplings #wineanddumplings #dublinpopup #popupdublin

A post shared by double 8 (@double8.ie) on

That’s reason enough to stop in for a bite.

 

READ NEXT: Grafton What? People are up in arms about the new sign above Grafton Street

Share:

Latest articles

The Nu Wardrobe app is the answer to avoiding fast fashion

Fallon & Byrne's pizza named the best in Ireland

Here's how to get half-price meals at Dublin's newest buffet experience

12 insanely fun and alternative Christmas party ideas in Dublin

You may also love

There’s a whiskey and cheese masterclass happening in Dublin next month and it sounds unreal

You can get free pizza and cocktails at Little Pyg on launch day

Dublin is getting a ‘Slow Food Festival’ this weekend

10 Cheeseboards In Dublin That We'll Never Get Feta Up Of

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy