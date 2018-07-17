What's On

A Flash Sale On Dublin Cirque Du Soleil Tickets Has Just Been Announced

You have to be quick...

Screen Shot 2018 07 17 At 09 56 39

Always wanted to experience Cirque Du Soleil but found it a bit too pricey? Now's your chance to grab tickets on a cut-price deal.

Insect-inspired show Ovo is coming to the 3 Arena in October and this morning MCD has announced that tickets will be available for 25% off the original price from tomorrow at 9am until Thursday at 9pm.

The deal applies to those who wish to attend the 3 Arena showS from October 14 to 18 as well as the performances at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Tickets are available to purchase here.

If you're still on the fence about it, the below trailer should be enough to convince you...


cirque du soleil Dublin 3 arena ovo
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

