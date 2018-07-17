A Flash Sale On Dublin Cirque Du Soleil Tickets Has Just Been Announced

You have to be quick...

Always wanted to experience Cirque Du Soleil but found it a bit too pricey? Now's your chance to grab tickets on a cut-price deal.

Insect-inspired show Ovo is coming to the 3 Arena in October and this morning MCD has announced that tickets will be available for 25% off the original price from tomorrow at 9am until Thursday at 9pm.

Flash sale! @Cirque brings the spectacular show Ovo to @3arenadublin and @SSEBelfastArena this October. Get 25% off tickets for Dublin and Belfast. Sale begins 9am this Wed 18th July running to 9pm Thurs 19th July. Check https://t.co/eJCcSA3oFA for more. pic.twitter.com/mgftbKBcbi — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 17, 2018

The deal applies to those who wish to attend the 3 Arena showS from October 14 to 18 as well as the performances at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Tickets are available to purchase here.

If you're still on the fence about it, the below trailer should be enough to convince you...





READ NEXT: Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here