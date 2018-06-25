Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date

Including a 24-hour drive-thru...

Screen Shot 2018 07 16 At 09 14 31

You know when you wake up at 3am and all you want to do is sink your teeth into a delicious doughnut? Well, now you can.

Krispy Kreme has announced that it will open the doors of its first Irish branch in September and it will include a 24-hour drive-thru, answering the prayers of those who love nothing more than a sugary midnight snack. The U.S. chain will create 150 jobs when it opens adjacent to the Blanchardstown Centre in two months time.

The company announced plans to open its first Irish branch last year. It currently operates 1,300 stores in 31 countries.

Looking forward to those late night spins over to Blanchardstown.

