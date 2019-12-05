A George Michael show with two of his original band is coming to the Olympia

It's 11pm on Christmas night 2016. The turkey is a long time gone and all across the land, people are dozing in front of the telly while others continue the festivities around them. And then the news breaks.

The announcement of George Michael's death sent shockwaves throughout the world with millions of fans mourning the loss of the 53-year-old pop icon. Since becoming a household name in the early 1980s, George Michael achieved huge international success, first as a member of Wham! and then as a solo artist.

The voice behind Last Christmas, one of the most enduring festive tunes out there, there was a certain poignancy to George passing away on the night of December 25 and it's nice that fans still get an annual reminder of his legacy over the airwaves.

For those who never got the chance to see George Michael in the flesh, it'd be worth getting tickets for Rob Lamberti at the Olympia Theatre next November. Rob is a favourite among George Michael fans across social media and featured on the BBC's Even Better Than The Real Thing in 2017.

You can have a look at one of his performances in the clip below and it has to be said it's pretty uncanny...

Rob will be joined in Dublin by two of George's long-time band members David Baptiste (saxophone) and Carlos Hercules (drums).

Lamberti's show has been called 'brilliant and nothing short of perfection, what a magical way to pay homage to the late and great, Mr George Michael,' by leading theatre blog West End Wilma and it's sure to be one of the best nights out of 2020 for any George Michael enthusiast.

It all takes place at the Olympia Theatre on Friday, November 20 as well as Saturday, November 21 and tickets costing €40.20 will be released next Thursday, December 12 at 9am.

READ NEXT: A Friends brunch is coming to a secret Dublin location in March