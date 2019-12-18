Snow Patrol were unable to reschedule last month's Dublin gig but have instead put together a special acoustic show at the Olympia Theatre.

Due to illness, Snow Patrol were forced to cancel a number of shows in late November.

The group was able to reschedule the majority of the shows that had to be cancelled but struggled to reschedule the Reworked show in Dublin.

"We are really sorry but it has not been humanly possible to reschedule the Reworked show in Dublin," read a tweet from the band on November 29.

"We have moved heaven and earth to try to do this. We are working extremely hard to organise an acoustic show in Dublin in early Jan & should be able to make an announcement."

Well true to their word, Snow Patrol's extremely hard work has seemingly paid off because they have managed to set up an acoustic - and fully seated - show at the Olympia Theatre on January 15.

Delighted to announce we’re playing an acoustic show at Dublin’s @olympiatheatre on 15th January 2020!

Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from @TicketmasterIre.

SPx pic.twitter.com/nlgqc6guY8 — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) December 18, 2019

Tickets for the gig go on sale at 9am on Friday from Ticketmaster.ie.

Snow Patrol's Reworked album, which features reworked versions of some of the band's greatest hits as well as three new tracks, was released last month to commemorate the group's 25th anniversary.