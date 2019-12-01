Snow Patrol healthy again but unable to reschedule Dublin gig

The good news for Snow Patrol fans is that the band has returned to full health after last week's illness.

But there is bad news for fans in Dublin who were hoping that the cancelled show in the Irish capital would be rescheduled.

While the Reworked tour will resume in Manchester tonight and shows that had to be cancelled in other cities have been rescheduled, there's been no such luck for Dublin.

The group is instead hoping to put together an acoustic gig in Dublin at some stage next month.

We are delighted to say everyone is fit and healthy enough again to resume the tour tomorrow in Manchester. Sorry about any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling of the shows that has gone on over the last week. See you back on the tour from tomorrow! SP.x — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) November 30, 2019

A tweet on the official Snow Patrol feed reads: "We are really sorry but it has not been humanly possible to reschedule the Reworked show in Dublin. We have moved heaven and earth to try to do this. We are working extremely hard to organise an acoustic show in Dublin in early Jan & should be able to make an announcement soon."

Snow Patrol were due to perform in the Olympia Theatre last Tuesday but had to pull out hours ahead of showtime due to members of the band falling ill.

Their cancelled shows in Belfast, Leeds, Glasgow and Preston have all been rescheduled for mid-January but Dublin fans will have to cross their fingers on an acoustic show coming to fruition.