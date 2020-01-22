Coffee and earrings for a good cause: how to help the Aussie bushfires

Not our first time to write about either of these businesses.

One Kinda Folk has teamed up with Clé in aid of the Aussie bushfires.

An Irish jewellery brand, Clé sells earrings handmade by owner Aoife Stapleton.

And not only are they gorge, but each set also has a gas Irish name - ranging from 'bacon and cabbage' to 'cheese and onion' and 'spice bag'.

Legend has it that wearing your food makes for double the fun...

Collaborating with One Kinda Folk, Aoife has dropped in a selection of one-off studs to raise money for the Aussie bushfires - a very worthy cause.

On display at the cutest coffee hatch in all of Dublin, each pair of studs is priced at €18, with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross who are working to help the devastation caused by the Aussie bushfires.

So, feel free to contribute more if you can afford to spare a few shillings.

I'd recommend a coffee or cup of chai while you're there too, though I don't think you'll need much convincing. The pictures speak for themselves really.

(Header image courtesy of @onekindafolk)