Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • What's On /

  • Coffee and earrings for a good cause: how to help the Aussie bushfires

Coffee and earrings for a good cause: how to help the Aussie bushfires

By Sarah Finnan

January 22, 2020 at 12:19pm

Share:

Not our first time to write about either of these businesses.

One Kinda Folk has teamed up with Clé in aid of the Aussie bushfires.

An Irish jewellery brand, Clé sells earrings handmade by owner Aoife Stapleton.

And not only are they gorge, but each set also has a gas Irish name - ranging from 'bacon and cabbage' to 'cheese and onion' and 'spice bag'.

Legend has it that wearing your food makes for double the fun...

Collaborating with One Kinda Folk, Aoife has dropped in a selection of one-off studs to raise money for the Aussie bushfires - a very worthy cause.

Aussie bushfires

On display at the cutest coffee hatch in all of Dublin, each pair of studs is priced at €18, with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross who are working to help the devastation caused by the Aussie bushfires.

So, feel free to contribute more if you can afford to spare a few shillings.

I'd recommend a coffee or cup of chai while you're there too, though I don't think you'll need much convincing. The pictures speak for themselves really.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday chais 💫

A post shared by One Kinda Folk (@onekindafolkcoffee) on

View this post on Instagram

Start as you mean to go on 🤤

A post shared by One Kinda Folk (@onekindafolkcoffee) on

View this post on Instagram

Ready💪🏽 Open today till 3pm💜

A post shared by One Kinda Folk (@onekindafolkcoffee) on

(Header image courtesy of @onekindafolk)

READ NEXT: PICS: 12 of Dublin’s most impressive cups of coffee

Share:

Latest articles

This sustainable living event will help you be more eco-friendly this year

Alicia Keys has just announced a 3 Arena show

Best chicken wings in Dublin - Our finger lickin' bucket list for 2020

Eagle-eyed fans spot clue that Dubliner may be next into Love Island villa

You may also love

This sustainable living event will help you be more eco-friendly this year

Alicia Keys has just announced a 3 Arena show

A huge homeware exhibition is coming to Dublin in March

Celebrate Year of the Rat with cocktails at The Little Pig speakeasy

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy