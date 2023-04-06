DSPCA launch 'love-a-bull' lounge to encourage adoption and spread positivity for bull breeds

"The most loyal and loving dogs".

Infinitely skilled in the art of tugging at your heartstrings like no one else can, DSPCA have just launched a new initiative to help people learn more about bull breeds and get to know some of the bulldogs currently in their care.

The Love-a-Bull Lounge will be open for visitors on Good Friday (7th) from 12-4pm, giving potential pawrents a chance to meet some of the bulldogs available for adoption at DSPCA.

The charity launched a similar initiative last year called the Lurcher Lounge to highlight the affectionate and lazy nature of greyhounds, whippets and other sighthounds; all of whom are among the most frequently abandoned and abused dogs in the country.

The Love-a-Bull Lounge will work in a similar way - dog lovers are invited to come along to the shelter and chat with staff about adopting a bulldog, and most importantly, cuddle and chill on the sofa with some of the pups themselves.

Advertisement

The Love-a-Bull Lounge will be open for business at DSPCA HQ in Mount Venus, Rathfarnham tomorrow.

DSPCA's Ruff Café will also be open for coffee, soup sambos and treats before or after your visit to the Lounge, so you can really make a day of it.

Bull-lovers have taken to the comments to express their delight at the news of the lounge, with one supporter writing: "Love bull breeds too. It’s so sad to see them treated poorly in the wrong hands and have get a bad rep. I’d a pit bull for 12 years, biggest baby you’d ever meet. Such a loving and sensitive dog". Another said: "Thank you for making such an effort to show bull breeds in a positive light. They are the best!!"

Advertisement

The Love-a-Bull Lounge will be open from 12-4pm, and is suitable for people aged 16 and over only.

To learn more about the bull breeds currently available for adoption, head to the DSPCA website.

Header image via Instagram/DSPCA

READ NEXT: