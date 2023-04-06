16 puppies recovered during Garda search operation in Ballymun

Gardaí also seized over €30,000 worth of cannabis, four vehicles and a trailer as part of the raid.

16 puppies were recovered as part of a Garda Search Operation in Ballymun yesterday. The puppies were retrieved safely and received veterinary care from My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue in Offaly. The charity confirmed that all 16 dogs are currently under the care of fosters.

The search was conducted by Gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and regular units from Ballymun and Coolock, alongside personnel from Dublin City Council, as well as volunteers from My Lovely Horse.

During the course of the search, Gardaí also uncovered suspected cannabis herb with a value of €30,400, a number of tools and electrical items understood to be stolen, four vehicles and a trailer along with a number of items of clothing, bags and a watch.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the course of the operation and have since been charged. The men in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, while the man in his 30s is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

My Lovely Horse Rescue took to social media to thank the Gardaí "who kept us safe and who helped make sure we got the 16 pups to safety".

Investigations surrounding the search operation are ongoing.

