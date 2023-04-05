Stanley Tucci to attend Dublin's International Literature Festival this year

The quest to get him to try a chicken fillet roll commences.

International Literature Festival Dublin have announced the lineup of events for this years festival, which will run from 19th -28th May.

Now in its 26th year, ILFD returns to its Literary Village home in Merrion Square Park with its biggest ever programme of over 180 events. Literature lovers can expect discussions, debates, cross cultural conversations, creative process insights and more from an array of homegrown and international authors at the 10-day live literary celebration.

Among those in attendance will be actor and gourmand Stanley Tucci to discuss his book Taste, which takes readers on a tour of his lusciously stocked kitchen and his equally spectacular career in Hollywood.

There'll also be talks from the likes of Monica Heisey, screenwriter on award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, will chat about her debut novel Really Good, Actually, while Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse will discuss her powerful debut novel, All Your Children, Scattered, which deals with the aftermath of the 1994 genocide of the Tsutsi people in Rwanda and uncovers the disaster’s aftermath on three generations of survivors.

Kids and families will have plenty to look forward to too, including an appearance from Martin Brown, author and illustrator of the iconic Horrible Histories series.

You can explore the full programme and book tickets at ilfdublin.com.

