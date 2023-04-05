Busted add Dublin gig to their reunion tour following 'phenomenal demand'

Ask and ye shall receive.

Last month Busted confirmed their return to the stage for what was a 15-show tour to accompany their brand new album for their 20 year anniversary. After a scope of the different cities they were heading to, we couldn't help but notice a lack of Irish gigs, and neither could the rest of ye apparently.

As a country we must have been pretty loud about our dismay, as Busted have just released a new line-up, with new dates, two of which take place in Ireland. The artwork for the announcement, they reveal that these new gigs were added due to "phenomenal demand".

The Dublin gig will take place in the 3Arena on Friday, October 6th and the Belfast gig will take place in the SSE Arena on Sunday, October 8th.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale on Friday April 14th, and if you're buzzing to go, we recommend you don't wait around. If there's enough of us to demand additional dates for their tour, then there's likely more than enough to sell out their new shows.

Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne will start their tour in September around the UK – and it's not only their own songs they'll be releasing.

Their brand new album is set to feature new versions of their own iconic hits as well as bringing McFly and All Time Low on board for it.

Busted came onto the scene in 2002, dropping hits like Year 3000, Air Hostess and What I Came To School For.

They saw massive success in the UK and Ireland, leading them to work with close friends McFly (even joining a supergroup with them back in 2013).

Their hit Year 3000 was also a massive hit in the US when an up-and-coming Jonas Brothers covered the song and released it there.

