Lucan to welcome a new cocktail karaoke bar

If you're looking for a way to kick off the banker, then this new Lucan bar is likely the answer to your prayers. Residence Bar is joining the Lucan Main Street, down the stairs from beloved Italian restaurant Sabatini, and it's got cocktails and karaoke on offer.

Residence Bar opens on Thursday April 6th from 7pm until late, ideal whether you're into your vino or more of a cocktail guy or gal. And if you can't think of anything better than belting "Super Trouper" by ABBA or "Burning Love" by Elvis Presley, then you're going to be ecstatic over the karaoke tunes at Residence Bar's disposal.

On opening night, the new Lucan spot will have DJ Del Fortune on the decks to ring in Good Friday, and plenty of live music going forward. If you're eager to book a table, you can give Residence Bar a call or send them a direct message on Instagram.

Residence Bar is strictly over 25s and neat dress is essential. They'll be open Thursday through to Sunday, from 7pm until late.

