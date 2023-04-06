Full list: Luas city centre stop closures and timetable changes for Easter

There's set to be a series of closures and timetable changes across the Easter Bank Holiday

With preparations for the four-day weekend underway, the Luas has confirmed changes to their operating hours, and frequency and have flagged that some city centre stops will be closed during that time.

Trams will be running on different operating hours and frequencies, on April 7th (Good Friday), April 9th (Easter Sunday) and April 10th (Bank Holiday Easter Monday).

Specifically, the Luas Green Line Stops between Dominick and St Stephen’s Green will be closed from the first tram-16.15 pm on Easter Sunday, April 9th to accommodate the Easter Sunday 1916 Commemoration Event taking place at the GPO.

Dates impacted

April 7th (Good Friday), April 9th (Easter Sunday) and April 10th (Bank Holiday Easter Monday)

Stop Closures

Luas Green Line Stops between Dominick and St Stephen’s Green will be closed from the first tram-16.15 on Easter Sunday, April 9th

Friday, April 7th

On Good Friday, Luas will run on a standard Saturday operating hours and frequency on both the Red and Green tram Lines.

Red Line Operating Hours (first tram and last tram):

Tallaght 6.30 - 00.00

Saggart 6.42 - 11.52

The Point 6.30 - 00:30

Connolly 9.14 - 18.39

Green Line Operating Hours:

Broombridge 6.30 - 00.17

Brides Glen 6.30 - 00:00

St. Stephen’s Green (Northbound) 6.52 - 00.40

St. Stephen’s Green (Southbound) 6.30 - 00.41

Sandyford (Northbound) 6.30 - 00.18

Sandyford (Southbound) 6.27- 1.02

Saturday, April 8

The Luas will run normally Saturday operating hours and frequency on both the Red and Green Lines.

Easter Sunday, April 9

Green Line Trams will run Sunday operating hours, however trams will not run between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick from the first tram until 16:15. From first tram until 16.15, trams will run between Broombridge and Dominick, and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only, trams will be reopened on that section from 16.15.

Green Line Operating Hours:

Broombridge 7.00- 23.17

St. Stephen’s Green (Northbound) 16.15 - 23.40

St. Stephen’s Green (Southbound) 7.00- 23.41

Sandyford (Northbound) 7.00 - 23.18

Sandyford (Southbound) 6.55- 00.02

Brides Glen 7.00 - 23.00

Red Line Operating Hours:

Red Line trams will run Sunday operating hours and there may be some delays to facilitate the Easter Sunday 1916 Commemoration Event at the GPO, subject to Gardai instruction.

Saggart 7.12 - 22.51

Tallaght 7.00- 23.00

Connolly 15.12 - 19.03

The Point 7.00 - 23.30

Bank Holiday Easter Monday, April 10th

Luas will run Sunday operating hours, with services beginning at 7.00 on both the Red and Green Lines. The services will run at normal operating hours and frequency from Tuesday, April 11th.

For more information and live updates visit the TFL planner site here.

