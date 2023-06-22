13 events to catch in Dublin this Pride weekend

A very happy Pride to one and all.

After weeks of celebrations, Dublin Pride weekend is officially upon us. As well as the annual Pride parade, taking place on Saturday June 24th, there are loads of events to get stuck into, including markets, cabaret, rooftop brunches, and more.

If your weekend diary is looking a little sad and empty, we're about to change that with our weekend event guide.

Friday

Rainbow Umbrella Market

Wigwam

Head over to the Wigwam basement between 2pm and 7pm on Friday for a fabulous day of queer fun, with vendors selling tote bags, art, prints, apparel, jewellery and more.

Happy Days

3Olympia

Catch the inimitable Siobhán McSweeney playing Winnie in Beckett’s masterpiece, directed by Caitríona McLaughlin. Tickets start at €26.50pp and you can secure yours HERE.

Mother Pride Block Party

National Museum of Ireland

Pride weekend wouldn’t be pride weekend without the Mother Block Party; catch an incredible lineup of homegrown and international talent at this must-attend event. It takes place on Friday from 6pm - 11pm, and Saturday from 4pm to 11pm.



Tickets cost €45pp excluding the booking fee, or €80pp to go both evenings. Secure your tickets on Eventbrite.

Spinster Pride

Grand Social

Kick-off Pride weekend in style with this incredible club night led by RAGIN SPICE and DJ GRETA. All members of the LGBTQIA+ community and sounders are welcome to join the celebration.

Tickets are going from €15pp.

Saturday

Dublin Pride Parade

Starting from O'Connell Street

Kicking off at the GPO from 12pm, the Dublin Pride Parade is back to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and culture as well as help raise vital funds for crucially essential community organisations.



Church of Girl Power with Danielle Walsh

The Well

Catch the people’s princess Danielle Walsh, at this iconic pride event with James Kavanagh on the decks playing all the female music icons. Tickets are only €10pp, you can purchase yours HERE.

The Big Gay Quiz

The Bernard Shaw

Sissy That Pod x That’s Gossip have teamed up to bring you a table quiz like no other, with all proceeds going to the wonderful LGBT Ireland.

Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner

Tramline Live

Be prepared to dance the night away as Rebecca delivers her flawless rendition of the late great Queen of Rock Tina Turner’s greatest hits including, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep, and of course her anthem, Simply the Best.

Tickets cost €18pp and you can book yours HERE.

Pride Rooftop Brunch

Hyde

From 12pm - 9pm this Saturday, live it up at the Pride Rooftop Brunch taking place at Hyde on Lemon Street.

All you have to bring are your dancing shoes and your Pride spirit (and ID proving you're over 23 as this is a 23s+ event). Ticket prices vary, so check out all the info HERE.

Pearl Necklace

Sin É

There is free entry into Sin É on Saturday after the parade where you can experience one of their cabaret shows free of charge, all in the name of Pride.

Sunday

Tola Vintage Kilo Sale

Aungier Street

From 10am - 5pm, grab yourself a kilo or two of some vintage garms at this sustainable sale.

Street Feast

Nationwide

Break bread with your neighbours at Ireland’s national day of community lunches to build links and tackle isolation. There are over 800 registered feasts taking place across the country, so bound to be one within travelling distance.

Over 800 registered feasts happening all across Ireland next weekend! Imagine the amount of stories, food and laughter that will be shared among communities!🤩



Your free party has all you need to help you host a great feast! 🌈🎊🕺🏻



Get yours here:https://t.co/A22MaS4jVj pic.twitter.com/9TzhXZNjqh — Street Feast (@streetfeast) June 17, 2023

GomBean

Bewley's Café Theatre

This highly caffeinated comedy-drama directed by acclaimed Seamus O’Rourke, written and performed by Niamh McGrath is a must-see this summer.

Header images via Instagram / Danni Walsh & / Mother

