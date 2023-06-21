Move over Van Gogh, there's a new immersive art experience in town

Gustav Klimt has entered the chat.

Van Gogh has well and truly had his moment. The two immersive experiences that started last summer were some of the biggest attractions in Dublin at the time, showing our collective interest in this kind of art exhibition.

Safe to say Van Gogh was the main character of this kind of modern art movement, and it's time to give someone else a go. Enter Gustav Klimt.

Opening on July 27th, Klimt: The Immersive Experience will be located at Unit 9B, Artane Place 66-67, Kilmore Rd, Dublin. Just outside the city centre, an otherwise unassuming warehouse has undergone a massive transformation, becoming the perfect white canvas on which to display Klimt’s works of art.

Exhibition Hub and Fever invite visitors to step into Klimt’s most famous masterpieces in a 360-degree digital art experience. By using floor-to-ceiling large-scale digital projections in an expansive 16,000 sq ft light and sound space, the exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to step into a wonderland of moving paintings and be amazed by the golden universe of the Austrian modernist.

The experience features a one-of-a-kind Virtual Reality component, which will guide visitors on a 10 minute journey through “A Day in the Life of the Artist”. This gives people the chance to walk alongside Klimt during a peaceful, visually-rich journey that depicts the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works.

If you were a fan of the Van Gogh Immersive exhibitions, then you'll definitely want to check out the Klimt edition.

Tickets start at €9 for children and €16 for adults; you can purchase yours HERE.

