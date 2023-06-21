Training Kitchen working with disadvantaged young people to host first pop-up next week

Enjoy a top-quality five-course meal for a fraction of the usual price.

At the moment in Dublin, there's always an exciting new tasting menu or dining experience to sink your teeth into and foodies are generally spoiled for choice. However, this new pop-up kitchen in Dublin 1 is offering something a little different.

The Dublin Training Course is hosting its first event next week, with a team of young trainees working under Head Chef Etts Pittion to provide an exciting five-course menu. The training kitchen aims to give opportunities to anyone who feels there may be a barrier between themselves and a career in hospitality, particularly disadvantaged young people and those living in direct provision.

The trainees are now ready to showcase what they've learnt at a unique night in a slick Dublin city setting.

The first Dublin Training Kitchen Pop-up takes place next Tuesday (27th June) at The Blás Cafe on Kings Inn St, with a menu showcasing the best summer ingredients in dishes with a nostalgic tilt.

The five-course dinner will set you back €40 and the menu is as follows:

Crostini

Salmarejo soup

Fresh fusilli, courgette, lemon, mint and st tola goats cheese

Chicken supreme with king oyster mushroom sauce

Veg option: Labneh, citrus grilled asparagus and smoked almonds

Cheese plate

Summer fruit Eton mess

Funds raised on the evening will go towards developing the kitchen further.

You can purchase tickets for the Training Kitchen here.

