Dublin hotel prices skyrocket for the weekend of Taylor Swift gigs

Hotel prices in Dublin have hit massive highs after Taylor Swift announced two shows for her Eras Tour in Ireland next year.

Several different hotels in the city centre have upped their prices by hundreds of euros following the announcement of the summer 2024 gigs at the Aviva.

The hike in hotel rates shot up only hours after Taylor announced the two shows for June next year, with many fans deeming the move as "price gouging".

The Department of Tourism has since condemned the price hikes, saying they are causing "reputation damage" to the hotel sector in Ireland and "damage to Ireland’s reputation globally for offering value for money."

The UK and European leg of the Tour is due to kick off on May 9th 2024 in Paris and will conclude on August 17th 2024 in London.

The ticket price has yet to be confirmed, however, due to the expected demand for tickets, fans who want to attend the shows will be able to register for tickets ahead of the official sale date.

Registration is now open so Swift fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page up until Friday 23rd June at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe. Subject to licence.

Registered fans who are sent a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets. Ticket sales start Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 am.

Additional information on the registration process can be found at Taylorswift.com/tour by clicking through to each city.

Taylor's Dublin dates are as follows:

28 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium

29 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium

