Taylor Swift announces Dublin dates for 2024 Eras tour

The moment all the Swifties have been waiting for.

After much speculation, Taylor Swift has just revealed the cities that will experience the European leg of her Eras Tour, and Dublin has not one but two dates. Irish Swifties will be buzzing at this news following the countless videos that have been circulating on TikTok of US Eras tour, which Taylor is currently on.

The pop-star will appear at the Aviva Stadium on June 28th and 29th 2024. Sabrina Carpenter will be joining her throughout the tour, although seemingly won't be making an appearance at the Dublin shows.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday July 13th at 10am. Purchasing said tickets will be nothing short of an Olympic scale obstacle, so I ask you. Are you ready for it?

You can get all the info you need on purchasing tickets HERE. The only additional way to gain access to the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Ireland is to register through the Ticket Sales Registration page. Registration is open until Friday June 23rd at 11:59pm.

Taylor Swift playing Aviva Stadium on June 28 and 29. Tickets on sale at 10am on July 13 — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 20, 2023

Use the next few weeks wisely to prepare for the mammoth sprint that will be trying to buy tickets for this show. People who have never wanted to admit to being Swifties are now out and proud, which means there will be serious competition when buying tickets.

Truly, from me to you, may the odds be ever in your favour (and mine).

